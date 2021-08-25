Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Saba, TX

Happy Herman's Hideaway

San Saba News & Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be Ups and Downs as Life can be a Roller Coaster Ride. Hello there, my San Saba loves, and did you have a good week since last we spoke? For those of you who have children, did you make sandwiches, pack chips and perhaps Twinkies or Little Debbie’s? Okay, now I have made myself hungry, and it isn’t even time for my snack. I may have to do some fancy dachshund foot work to persuade mom to give me my peanut butter cracker early. I wish I went to school, but even if I did, she would never let me have an entire sandwich because even if I never watch my weight, mom does!

www.sansabanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Hideaway, TX
City
San Saba, TX
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ups#Downs As Life#Twinkies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleA Beautiful Mess

10 Things I Love Sunday

This week has been a roller coaster of emotions. It was Keely’s last week at ABM and we worked together several days. I have to say, when employees move on it really brings out the Michael Scott in me! Haha. Anyway, we had a memorable last week working together and I know she will be missed around here. We’re all so grateful for the years she spent with us and proud of her pursuing her dreams for the future.
IKEAsportswar.com

Herman Miller Aeron

Requesting office chair recommendations, good lower back support. TIA! ** -- RhinoVT 08/26/2021 09:50AM. Got the standing desk. My chair is falling apart though. ** -- RhinoVT 08/26/2021 11:17AM. My last leather/pleather/naga chair started falling apart after about a yr -- EDGEMAN 08/26/2021 12:43PM. I’ve probably had six or eight...
coastalbreezenews.com

Newcomers August Luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club

Newcomers had a terrific luncheon at the Hideaway Beach Club this month. We welcomed three new members and celebrated the August birthdays. The speaker for August was Dr. Jonathan Van Dyke, DMD, MA from Island Tower Dentistry. He presented information on the importance of good oral care and dental options such as tooth whitening. It was an educational presentation topped off with the opportunity to answer some fun questions.
Musichappymag.tv

Happy Mag’s Perfect Father’s Day Gift Guide

Get in the good books this Father’s Day. Read on for a list of gift ideas that are sure to bring some joy to your special dad. No doubt you killed it on Mother’s Day this year, so how about showing the same love to your dad? In the past, we’ve all been guilty of phoning it in with socks and jocks on Father’s Day, but here’s the good news: it doesn’t have to be this way!
Atlanta, GAtheatlanta100.com

Behind-the-scenes secrets of Buckhead hotspot Johnny’s Hideaway

Well known as Atlanta’s original nightspot for big kids since 1979, Johnny’s Hideaway is still the go-to spot for many, but most have no clue what happens behind the scenes at the popular restaurant and dance club. 1. No drinks are allowed on the dance floor. Johnny’s was originally a...
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

LPBW's Matt Roloff And Caryn Chandler Take A Big Step In Their Relationship

"Little People, Big World" stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are blissfully in love, but it looks like they took their relationship to the next level. Matt was previously married to Amy Roloff, beginning in 1987, but they divorced in 2016, according to Us Weekly. He started dating Caryn in 2017 and seems happy in this new chapter of his life. Matt gushed over Caryn on Valentine's Day, writing on Instagram, "Happy Valentines Day to my Love my best friend..The one who makes me enjoy, smile and laugh about life everyday. I love you Caryn."
Petspawtracks.com

4 totally normal reasons why your cat follows you to the bathroom

You head into the bathroom to brush your teeth, take a shower, or use the toilet — but you’re not alone. When you have cats, you almost always have company in the bathroom, whether you want it or not. It’s not convenient, but it is pretty typical for many cats. While we might see this behavior as strange, it probably makes perfect sense to your cat. So, why do cats follow you to the bathroom? There’s no one reason. In fact, there are four potential explanations. One or more may be factoring into your cat’s habits and why you’ll never be able to brush your teeth alone again.
Animalshoustonpettalk.com

Cats Love Boxes: Why?

Cats of all sizes seem to love boxes. Boxes must create some gravitational pull that we mere humans are unaware of. Big cats, like tigers and lions, are not immune to the magic of a box, and we have almost certainly all seen our own cats gravitate to any box we have, and the size of the box does not seem important to the cat. As a matter of fact, often, the laws of physics do not seem to apply as we watch our feline friends melt into a box seemingly much too small for their bodies.
PetsOne Green Planet

How to Make Your Cat Feel Loved Every Day

Most people who do not like cats just don’t like how hard they are to read. Cats can often seem expressionless and unaffectionate to people (even though they are really the opposite). Show your cat a little love, and their personality will bloom and become more noticeable. Cats are usually...
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Beautiful Reason Guy Fieri Was Brought To Tears Before Getting This Special New Tattoo

Flavortown is getting a taste of The Aloha State as part of the discovery+ series, "Guy: Hawaiian Style." On August 28th, the show's premiere date, the Food Network's Facebook account provided a fleeting peek at what Guy Fieri has been up to in Hawaii, and to call it touching is an understatement. In the clip, Fieri is joined on his island adventure by his son Hunter and his nephew Jules, and getting Polynesian hand-tapped tattoos together is one of their most anticipated activities.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Zach & Whitney Bates Share HUGE News With Fans

Bringing Up Bates stars Zach and Whitney shared an exciting announcement on social media. The couple recently welcomed their fourth child, Jadon Carl, to the world. After a lengthy NICU visit, the baby is doing well. It looks like the family has lots of good things ahead, based on the big news they shared. So, what’s going on?
Lifestylechatelaine.com

Virgo: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Virgo is an earth sign that is co-ruled by the planet Mercury (along with Gemini). Your sign is highly sensitive and rooted in the material world. You process information methodically, sometimes so much so that you get lost in the details. You have a tendency to think through your feelings because letting them flow can feel too chaotic for you. How you live your life is a topic of great concern to you; in this way your habits, routines, and lifestyle meaningfully reflect your priorities and values. For maximum happiness change the latter to better reflect the former.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney World Ride Remains Unexpectedly Closed For Nearly 10 Days

The fan-favorite EPCOT ride, Living with the Land, is continuing to experience prolonged downtime as it has now been unexpectedly closed for nearly 10 days. The ride was never listed on the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar, and so at this time, we do not have a reason as to why the attraction isn’t available.
Restaurantsnbcpalmsprings.com

Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy