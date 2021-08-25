Happy Herman's Hideaway
There will be Ups and Downs as Life can be a Roller Coaster Ride. Hello there, my San Saba loves, and did you have a good week since last we spoke? For those of you who have children, did you make sandwiches, pack chips and perhaps Twinkies or Little Debbie’s? Okay, now I have made myself hungry, and it isn’t even time for my snack. I may have to do some fancy dachshund foot work to persuade mom to give me my peanut butter cracker early. I wish I went to school, but even if I did, she would never let me have an entire sandwich because even if I never watch my weight, mom does!www.sansabanews.com
