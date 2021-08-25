Cancel
Alice in Wonder Land

San Saba News & Star
 6 days ago

Last Tuesday, Judy Crothers came at 10 a.m. with her new friend Jim, and we went to the Muskingum County Fair. It was Senior Day, and we got in free!. On Wednesday evening, I attended a Bible Study at the Northgate Church in Dresden. I met with the pastors Mike and Melody Foster after the Bible Study. We exchanged information about their church structure and Abundant Life's mission work in Mexico. After praying about the five churches I have attended in this area and getting information about them, I am going to join the Northgate Church in Dresden.

