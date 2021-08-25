Grand Marshal of San Saba’s Rodeo Parade – Damon Bush. Damon has been the ranch foreman on the Mays ranch in Richland Springs for 60 years. He was raised in Pontotoc, Texas, and served in the Korean War. In his younger years, Damon worked for such outfits as the YO ranch in Kerr County, the Flying V, and Kuykendall ranches in San Saba County, as well as many other ranches in day working. Back in the early 60s, Damon became one of the founding members of the Rodeo Association in Richland Springs.