Hill Country Naturalist

These hills. These green and forested hills with blue Highway 13 knighted as Lake Superior Scenic Byway and little-cousin backroads winding their way along the lake, snaking up the peninsula. These hills are alive. They are alive with flora and fauna, with sailboats and kayaks bobbing, with hikers hiking and workers working, with poetry and passion, with people and insects buzzing and waters rushing. These hills are alive with art, too — nature’s own and man-made — paintings and pottery, cloud and sand pictures, written and spoken word. Displays of tiny genius, wild and civilized. Man’s a part of nature, after all; no matter how he sometimes tries not to be. Art takes so many forms and gives back to us in so many ways; a lifeblood of sorts, pulsing.