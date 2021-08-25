The Richland Springs Report

I went to Brownwood Sunday to get some of my favorite food… Chicken Express. Lo and behold, Russ and I drove over the new Wilbarger Bridge. It has been a long time in the building. I’m not an engineer, but it seems to me they could have fixed it so that two lanes could come and go on that road. I have this sinking feeling that we are going to be stuck at the red light for months to come. I could be wrong, but based on the length of time this work has taken, it could be many months more before the road is open. Working on the same time frame, it may be 10 years or more before the road near me is widened.