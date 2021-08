U.S. Customs and Border Protection has flagged some incoming Afghan evacuees as a "concern" as part of the vetting and screening process at military bases around the world. Representatives from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), FBI and State Department spoke on a call Friday about the status of vetting and relocation efforts for Afghan citizens fleeing the country after the Taliban assumed control of Kabul. The Biden administration has touted how thorough the process is, but until yesterday had remained closed-lipped about the number of incoming evacuees the process has flagged.