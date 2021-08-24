Cancel
RAP SENSATION CJ SHUTS DOWN HOT 97’S 2021 SUMMER JAM WITH FIRST EVER LATIN HIP HOP PERFORMANCE

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rising rap star celebrated DJ collective, The Heavy Hitters, and presented DJ Enuff with a double-platinum plaque. CJ gives a historic moment with Farruko, and El Alfa as the first time Spanish-speaking artists perform at the iconic Hip Hop event. El Alfa and CJ perform their global smash and...

radiofacts.com

Comments / 0

