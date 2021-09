Beasley Media Group announces Jade Springart has been promoted to Program Director at 101 WRIF-FM in Detroit. She will begin her new position immediately. Springart, who has been with the station for the past 15 years and started working at the station as a promotions intern, most recently served as Assistant Program Director, Music Director and Midday Host at the station. In her new position, Springart will be responsible for working in conjunction with Beasley Media Group Director of National Content and Detroit Programming, Scott Jameson on overseeing the station’s music, on air content, and production, while also overseeing WRIF’s social media presence. In addition, she will continue to be heard on the air weekdays from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.