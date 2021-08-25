Area Bridge Results

Late in the third set of Union Pines’ home volleyball match against Pine Forest, a hard-hit ball was deflected by a Viking back-row play and headed out of bounds. Senior Gianna Silvestri was determined to keep the ball in play. The four-year varsity player tracked the ball down diving nearly behind the referee’s stand beside the net, getting the ball airborne and improbably up in the air over the net to the Pine Forest side of the net. Maybe it was in a bit of shock but the Trojans attempt to quickly return the ball back over the net failed to clear.