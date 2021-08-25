Area Bridge Results
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.www.thepilot.com
