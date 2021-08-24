3rd Annual Angela Yee Day Event Brooklyn, NY – Saturday, August 28 Hosted By Angela Yee & iHeartMedia New York

WHO: Angela Yee – award-winning media personality and co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” the most-listened-to Hip Hop morning show in America – will host the 3rd annual Angela Yee Day celebration in partnership with iHeartMedia New York. In 2018, the New York City mayor officially designated August 28 as Angela Yee Day, a platform that celebrates Yee’s Caribbean and Brooklyn roots and supports local businesses. Her dedication to providing the community with information and access to culture, nutrition, financial literacy and education remains the core of her philanthropy.