Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

3rd Annual Angela Yee Day Event Brooklyn, NY – Saturday, August 28 Hosted By Angela Yee & iHeartMedia New York

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHO: Angela Yee – award-winning media personality and co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” the most-listened-to Hip Hop morning show in America – will host the 3rd annual Angela Yee Day celebration in partnership with iHeartMedia New York. In 2018, the New York City mayor officially designated August 28 as Angela Yee Day, a platform that celebrates Yee’s Caribbean and Brooklyn roots and supports local businesses. Her dedication to providing the community with information and access to culture, nutrition, financial literacy and education remains the core of her philanthropy.

radiofacts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Yee
Person
Alison Hinds
Person
Romain Virgo
Person
Adrian Marcel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartmedia#3rd Annual#Iheartmedia New York#Caribbean#Hoodcelebrityy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Music
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy