Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday. Chance of Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms Through the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has. issued a code ORANGE air quality alert for Wednesday, including. A code ORANGE air quality alert means that air pollution. concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for. sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly,. and people suffering from asthma, heart disease,...beavercountyradio.com
Comments / 0