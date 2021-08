Based on experiences within the Taiwanese press, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Firm (TSMC) has raised costs for its mature and superior semiconductor manufacturing applied sciences. Rumors of the value enhance began to make rounds within the media early morning in Taiwan, and later within the day, publications together with DigiTimes and the United Each day Information (UDN) quoted built-in circuit (IC) design makers to state that the value will increase have certainly taken place. Insiders consider that the will increase are because of constrained provide capability within the semiconductor sector, which has been the main focus of debate within the media for the previous a number of months.