Vermont State

Watching the wave of day creep slowly across the planet

mountaintimes.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I stood at the water’s edge, it felt like forever since I had been here. Between the rain and the rain and the rain, there have been pieces missing in my life this summer and, unfortunately, moments like this have been an enormous casualty. I hadn’t realized how much I had missed this moment until I stood in the darkness watching the sky turn a lighter shade of blue as it began the transition from night into day. The water was so still from the weight of the morning fog that I knew our upcoming paddle would be epically perfect. I took a deep breath to soak it all in and ugh, what was that smell?

New London, CTPosted by
The Day

Waves of clarity while watching the waves pelt NL beach

New London — This was Sunday morning at My Happy Place, otherwise known as Pequot Point Beach, a slice of shoreline home to laughing several summers away. A day earlier, some of us sat in Saturday's sunny splendor amid a hurricane party, knowing that the same spot a day later would be submerged.
Astronomyadafruit.com

Classic SF Featuring Planets With Very Long or Very Short Days | #SciFiSunday

Days are still long but getting shorter, with yet another seasonal change on the horizon. It seems like the change in daylight hours is one of those topics we can’t stop discussing year after year. Our obsession with how long the sun is around each day is something SF authors have been tuning into for decades. Check out this fun list from Tor.com.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
WildlifeMerced Sun-Star

Watch your step: Strange creature spotted burrowing on Texas beach, photos show

While we like to imagine the eeriest sea creatures stay confined to the darkest depths of the ocean, some are much closer than you think — maybe right underfoot. Photos shared by Texas wildlife officials Wednesday show just such an animal in Galveston; an eel as comfortable flitting through water as it is sifting through sand on the beach, hunting at the margin of our domain.
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Climax, MNlptv.org

Part of Bean Field at Farm Near Climax Suddenly Collapses

It’s a sight you may never see again. Near Climax, Minnesota – a quarter-mile long stretch of a black bean field there just disappeared. What started as a small crack a short time ago suddenly turned into an “earthquake-type” slide. Dry weather, a drop in nearby river levels, recent rain,...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
AstronomyMySanAntonio

Watch: Solar flare eruption on the sun could be headed for Earth

As if we didn't have enough to worry about here on Earth, the sun is starting to act up. A sun spot, officially called AR2859, erupted in a magnificent blast Tuesday. The solar activity is part of a days-long event that could bring what's called "coronal mass ejection" hurling towards the planet.
Astronomyhoustonianonline.com

It seems that a comet that exploded near the sun at the beginning of this year has caused a scene before

Researchers believe Comet Atlas is part of a larger comet, which appeared in the night sky about 5,000 years ago. At the end of 2019, astronomers discovered an interesting comet. Comet C/2019 was Y4, also known as Atlas. Atlas’ brightness increased at an astonishing speed, making it look as if we were seeing a comet It can be seen with the naked eye (see box). Unfortunately, that hope emitted smoke. But now researchers are making up for it with an interesting discovery about Atlas.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

A giant asteroid buzzed the Earth yesterday

A gigantic asteroid that is considered potentially hazardous by NASA zipped past the Earth yesterday at a very high rate of speed. The asteroid, called 2016 AJ193, flew past the Earth at a velocity of 58,000 mph. It’s hard to imagine a speed that high; it equates to traveling about 16 miles every second.
ScienceWired UK

A hidden Arctic cave holds secrets about our past and future

IN THE WINTER of 2008, the trajectory of Gina Moseley’s career shifted over the course of a pint in a pub. A budding paleoclimatologist doing a PhD at the University of Bristol on cave environments at the time, Moseley was meeting with members of the university caving society, when she struck up a conversation with longtime cave explorer, Charlie Self.
Astronomyweatherboy.com

Solar Flare Erupts from Sun; Triggers Solar Tsunami; Blast Heading to Earth

According to the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a C3 flare erupted from sunspot region 2859 on the Sun on August 26 and appears to have sent a solar blast towards the Earth. The SPWC, through analysis of available imagery from the SOHO/LASCO instrument, confirmed a partial halo CME took place. In a statement released by the SWPC, analysis and modeling are now underway to determine if there may be any possible geoeffective component to this CME.

