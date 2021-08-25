Watching the wave of day creep slowly across the planet

As I stood at the water’s edge, it felt like forever since I had been here. Between the rain and the rain and the rain, there have been pieces missing in my life this summer and, unfortunately, moments like this have been an enormous casualty. I hadn’t realized how much I had missed this moment until I stood in the darkness watching the sky turn a lighter shade of blue as it began the transition from night into day. The water was so still from the weight of the morning fog that I knew our upcoming paddle would be epically perfect. I took a deep breath to soak it all in and ugh, what was that smell?