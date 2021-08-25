Climbing into the alpine zone

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join the AMC NY/NJ chapter on a summer trip to the Grand Tetons where Stephen and RJ will be climbing in and around the Jackson Hole area. The main objective of the trip is to summit the Grand Teton which we will attempt sometime within the date range of the 19th-28th, depending on weather and camping permit availability. We will be camping in the backcountry for two nights, potentially attempting one or two other climbs nearby. General trip itinerary (dates TBD): - Day 1: Hike into high camp (approx 6 mi + 6k feet) - Day 2: Alpine start to Grand Teton following the lower and upper Exum routes - Day 3: Climb second objective (e.g. Irene's Arete) in the morning, pack up camp, and descend back to the cars Min trip requirements: - Alpine Trad experience - High Altitude experience (high camp is at 11.7k and summit is 13.7k) - Climbing partner/leader (do to the nature of the climb, we will be splitting up into groups of two. At least one person in the group of two should be able to lead 5.7/5.8 trad) - Climbing gear (will provide a list if needed) - Camping equipment (we will backcountry camping) - Ability to hike longer distances (~7 miles with 5,000 feet elevation gain) Please email us with any specific questions and we'll be happy to provide more detailed logistics/trip planning.