Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Climbing into the alpine zone

mountaintimes.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHikers climbing the Northeast’s highest peaks will traverse several different vegetative zones along the way. On the summits, they’ll likely encounter plants so hardy that many also grow in the Arctic, thousands of miles to the north. Many hikes begin in a northern hardwood forest dominated by beech, yellow birch,...

mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Moisture#Alpine Plant#Fertile Soil#German#The Presidential Range#The Outside Story#Northern Woodlands#The Wellborn Ecology Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Country diary 1921: an Alpine idyll

After the sweltering heat of Vienna it is like coming to heaven to be in the Salzkammergut. My quarters are in a peasant’s house with a spacious room containing the usual excellent spring bed and the usual quilted cover which is the despair of English sleepers. My door leads on to the open hillside, a rough trellis forming a shady arbour outside. The grass all around is made beautiful by fallen plums, unripe and useless, but most exquisite to see in their slender oval form and colours, shot rose and lilac and purple; the drought here has been very destructive. Now the rain has come heavily and such corn as is not yet stacked has been pitched upon long poles, and there are rows of these standing melancholy in the fields like gigantic Capuchin friars.
LifestylePosted by
The Atlantic

What I Learned When I Rented My Parents’ Former Home as an Airbnb

Two summers ago, my siblings and I found my late parents’ former house in northern Vermont listed on Airbnb. Once we got over our shock—“Wait! That’s our house!”—we immediately made reservations to rent it for a family vacation. The new owners had known my parents and generously waived our rental fee upon realizing who we were. The online description—“rustic retreat”—brought back memories of countless family gatherings of summers past: taking long walks, swimming in the lake, eating local corn and blueberry pie. I remembered hanging out together on the deck that extended into my parents’ gentle, south-sloping meadow like a pier, appreciating the peaceful view of hay fields, spruce trees, mountains, and an ever-changing sky.
Boalsburg, PAWTAJ

Climb Nittany in Boalsburg celebrates Global Climbing Day

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for something to do, Saturday, August 21st, it’s Global Climbing Day. Climb Nittany in Boalsburg is planning for some fun to try and get more people interested in the sport. They will have free climbing and rental gear for the newbies and...
Killington, VTmountaintimes.info

The Mountain Times

By Karen D. Lorentz updated Wed, Aug 28, 2013 06:43 PM Chances are you will know some of the people in the book; perhaps you are even in the book! I live on a mountain 2,230 feet above sea level […]. By Karen D. Lorentz posted Oct 23, 2013 Editor’s...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones

Lake Morena County Park is a camping and fishing park situated southwest of the Laguna Mountains. Due to its unique location, the park bears the combined characteristics of a mountain, desert, and coastal region. Experts find the landscape interesting, but for most visitors, it is the place to live out their angler and camper dreams. […] The post Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestyleHuron Daily Tribune

See inside a haunted mansion in one of America's most haunted cities

McPike Mansion, on the National Register of Historic Places, has sat without inhabitants since the 1950s, when the Laichinger family, the last owners of the mansion before it was purchased by the current owners, Sharyn and George Luedke, departed the home. The Luedkes are refurbishing the home and aim to...
Environmentsvinews.com

Lightning ignites small fires in Alpine area

A Tuesday night thunderstorm with heavy lighting activity is the cause of at least two fires in the Alpine area. The storm moved through the northern Star Valley region at about 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17. Alpine Fire Chief Mike Vogt said Alpine Fire was dispatched to a fire...
Jackson, WYoutdoors.org

Grand Tetons - Alpine Trad

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join the AMC NY/NJ chapter on a summer trip to the Grand Tetons where Stephen and RJ will be climbing in and around the Jackson Hole area. The main objective of the trip is to summit the Grand Teton which we will attempt sometime within the date range of the 19th-28th, depending on weather and camping permit availability. We will be camping in the backcountry for two nights, potentially attempting one or two other climbs nearby. General trip itinerary (dates TBD): - Day 1: Hike into high camp (approx 6 mi + 6k feet) - Day 2: Alpine start to Grand Teton following the lower and upper Exum routes - Day 3: Climb second objective (e.g. Irene's Arete) in the morning, pack up camp, and descend back to the cars Min trip requirements: - Alpine Trad experience - High Altitude experience (high camp is at 11.7k and summit is 13.7k) - Climbing partner/leader (do to the nature of the climb, we will be splitting up into groups of two. At least one person in the group of two should be able to lead 5.7/5.8 trad) - Climbing gear (will provide a list if needed) - Camping equipment (we will backcountry camping) - Ability to hike longer distances (~7 miles with 5,000 feet elevation gain) Please email us with any specific questions and we'll be happy to provide more detailed logistics/trip planning.
Lifestylemountaintimes.info

Declutter, detox

A new week aligns with the changing of astrological seasons. With the Sun embarking upon its annual tour of Virgo, this is an ideal four-week period to declutter, detox or get organized. As the heat and tension of last weekend’s second Full Moon in Aquarius simmers down, the energy drops...
mountaintimes.info

What Tropical Storm Irene can teach Vermont 10 years later

Business and government leader Neale Lunderville was just another Vermonter enjoying an end-of-summer weekend when, strolling his South Burlington neighborhood Sunday, Aug. 28, 2011, he felt a wet blanket of foreboding slap him in the face. “This is more than a little storm,” Lunderville recalls thinking as pelting rain and...
mountaintimes.info

Darkside’s summer skateboard camp introduces kids to a new passion

Sadie Boroff, 12, of New Canaan, Connecticut, sat on top of a ramp in the parking lot of the Darkside Snowboard shop watching as a few younger girls practiced their drop-ins. The sun baked down for the fifth day of skateboard camp, and Boroff wasn’t the only one showing signs of fatigue, but she smiled when asked if she’d had fun at camp.
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

Watching the wave of day creep slowly across the planet

As I stood at the water’s edge, it felt like forever since I had been here. Between the rain and the rain and the rain, there have been pieces missing in my life this summer and, unfortunately, moments like this have been an enormous casualty. I hadn’t realized how much I had missed this moment until I stood in the darkness watching the sky turn a lighter shade of blue as it began the transition from night into day. The water was so still from the weight of the morning fog that I knew our upcoming paddle would be epically perfect. I took a deep breath to soak it all in and ugh, what was that smell?
Killington, VTmountaintimes.info

Merisa Sherman joins Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty’s Killington office

KILLINGTON—Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced that Merisa Sherman has joined the company’s Killington office as a realtor. Originally a Killington weekender, Sherman grew up a competitive ski racer and avid skier. She attended Deerfield Academy, graduated from Colgate University and did her graduate studies at Fordham University before making Killington her home. She has been a ski instructor for Killington Resort, a ski coach for Killington Mountain School and a bartender at the Birch Ridge Inn and then finally went into the family business as a real estate agent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy