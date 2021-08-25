Remembering Rutland City Band concerts

Several years ago I took a trip down Memory Lane in this column when I reminisced about the concerts held in Main Street Park. I was reminded of those memories when I read recently that the bandstand needs to be replaced. The Sunday night concerts were an important part of my youth. Seeing the band members in uniforms playing music that ranged from polkas to show tunes was a real treat. The same was true of walking around the park with your friends and enjoying some great food. It was something I looked forward to on a weekly basis.