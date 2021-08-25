Cancel
Foreign Policy

2 US Lawmakers’ Kabul Trip Prompts Biden Administration Fury

By Fred Cruz
kurv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Two members of Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation, and their visit Tuesday stunned State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers. Officials say the two congressmen, Massachusetts Democrat Seth Moulton and Michigan Republican Peter Meijer flew in and out on charter aircraft and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours. The legislators say they went to conduct important oversight and made sure not to take seats that would otherwise have gone to evacuees.

