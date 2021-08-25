Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Passes Bill Bolstering Landmark Voting Law

By Fred Cruz
kurv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — House Democrats have passed legislation that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade. It’s a step party leaders are touting as progress in their quest to turn back voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states. But the bill passed Tuesday on a 219-212 vote faces dim prospects in the Senate, where they do not have enough votes to overcome opposition from Republicans, who have excoriated it as “unnecessary” and a “power grab.” That puts Democrats right back where they started, with slim chances of passing any voting legislation in time for 2022 midterm elections.

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#House Democrats#Ap#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtswillmarradio.com

Fischbach rips voting rights bill passed in U.S. House

(Washington DC-) The U.S. House has passed a bill they say will protect voting rights. The bill was crafted to combat what democrats believe are a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. HR 4 is named for John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader who died in 2020. Democrats say the bill would strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which had been weakened by a pair of Supreme Court rulings over the course of the last decade. It's supporters say it would make it more difficult for states to restrict future voting access. The bill passed along party lines 219 to 212, and faces a tough time in the Senate.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

John Lewis Voting Rights Bill Passes House Approval, Could Strengthen Laws Depending on Congress' Support

House lawmakers on Tuesday passed a sweeping voting rights bill aimed at protecting the right of every citizen in the United States to vote. The bill, which is named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, outlined a new formula that can be used by the Justice Department to determine whether states and local jurisdictions have discriminatory voting patterns.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Democrats cheer as U.S. House passes federal voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation bolstering the federal Voting Rights Act as Texas Republicans in Austin work to swiftly advance new voting restrictions the bill is aimed at preventing. The federal legislation, which passed along party lines, would again require states with a history...
Presidential Electionthenevadaindependent.com

Indy DC Download: House Democrats pass voting rights bill with an uncertain Senate future as they launch into drafting their $3.5 trillion social programs package

Good morning, and welcome to the Indy DC Download newsletter, a weekly look at what's going on in the nation's capitol as it relates to Nevada. If a colleague or associate emailed this newsletter to you, please click here to sign up and receive your own copy of Indy DC Download in your inbox.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Jonathan Turley: Biden defies laws, courts – eviction ban latest setback for administration

The Biden administration has racked up a long line of losses in federal courts in what is one of the worst records in the first six months of any modern presidency. While most administrations tend to minimize such test cases to avoid creating bad precedent, the Biden administration has litigated with an utter abandon – elevating political over legal considerations in litigation. The latest is one of the most disturbing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

House passes voting rights bill but Senate approval unlikely

The U.S. House on Tuesday passed, 219-212, along party lines a bill to reinstate a core section of the Voting Rights Act — a direct rebuke to state laws the bill’s supporters say have restricted voting rights. The bill, named for the late civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. John R. Lewis, […] The post House passes voting rights bill but Senate approval unlikely appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Congress & Courtsnny360.com

Texas House passes GOP election bill after weeks-long stalemate

AUSTIN, Texas – The House advanced a controversial GOP elections bill late Thursday, ushering the legislation closer to becoming law after Democrats blocked it for weeks by fleeing the Capitol in a protest that drew national attention. The bill passed 79-37 in a largely party line vote. One Republican, San...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Congress & CourtsCNN

SCOTUS 2, Biden 0

(CNN) — The Supreme Court slapped down the Biden administration twice this week, giving the White House scant regard in a Tuesday dispute over asylum policy and late Thursday acidly rejecting its defense of an eviction moratorium tied to the surge in Covid-19 infections. The two actions reflect the fraught...

Comments / 0

Community Policy