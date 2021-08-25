Cancel
When Will Kids Under 12 Be Able To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine?

By Maria Loreto
L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more COVID-19 vaccines have been approved. Here’s when children under 12 will be able to get their shot. The third round of COVID-19 vaccines has been approved for a variety of people, prompting many to wonder when kids under 12 will be approved as well. While a lot of people have yet to be vaccinated, many parents are worried about their kids and the risk of contracting and spreading the disease in schools, summer camps, family gatherings, and more.

Public Health
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Health
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Health
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kids
Vice

A Parent Sent Their Child to Day Care With COVID Symptoms. Now 15 Kids Are Sick.

Fifteen children and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 after a parent sent their kid to day care in Ontario with symptoms. York Region Public Health told VICE World News a parent in Vaughan, about 45 minutes north of Toronto, has been fined $880 for violating an isolation order by sending their child to day care with symptoms.
Advocacy
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Public Health
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public Health
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Public Health

Double-jabbed people carry same levels of Covid as unvaccinated

Fully vaccinated people carry the same amount of Covid as the unvaccinated, scientists have found in a new study that calls into question the effectiveness of vaccine passports and changes to the NHS app. Experts had hoped two doses of vaccine would significantly reduce the viral load carried by people...
Public Health

Health Corncern With Covid Vaccines

To get the vaccine or not to – that’s the question many families have been discussing since three pharmaceutical giants unveiled their COVID vaccinations months ago. However, it isn’t a conceivable choice for some with preexisting health issues that could cause serious harm. Mary Ferrenberg and Edith Weible both want...
Public Health

New Vaccine-Resistant Strain of COVID Could Emerge if People Don't Get Vaccinated: Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that a COVID-19 strain "worse" than the Delta variant could emerge unless there is a significant increase in vaccinations. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that a continual cycle of new vaccine-resistant variants emerging would occur unless vaccination rates increase during a Good Morning America interview on Thursday.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Be Back to "Normal"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, just predicted when we'd reach some kind of normality—to be able to go without too much worry to "restaurants, theaters, that kind of thing"—with one "big caveat." It all really depends on us. If we don't all get vaccinated, this thing will just keep going and going, with new variants threatening to develop every day. Read on for 4 important things Fauci predicted—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.

