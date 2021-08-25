Why a vision for your practice is a critical component of success

I am sure you have heard me say, “people buy into the leader before they buy into the vision,” and I stand by that statement. The problem is, too many aspiring leaders think they can stay in the phase of creating buy-in and never do the hard work of fine-tuning and then communicating the vision. They are affable people who connect with each person on their team and will get high marks on a 360 assessment. The problem is that their team or organization is stuck, and over time, the best people will leave because of a lack of vision. Let’s take a look at why vision is so important.