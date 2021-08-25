Cancel
Why a vision for your practice is a critical component of success

By Nick Hernandez, MBA, FACHE
physicianspractice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shared vision for your practice’s three-to-five-year horizon can amplify your practice to grow revenue and weather internal and external crises. Are you imaginative and big-picture oriented? Are you focused and open-minded? Many physician leaders of private practice indeed have these traits, but it’s imperative to make the time to take a step back and look to the future. A good vision can have strategic implications for your practice. To effectively think about the future of your practice requires structure in thought so that you may develop a vision and then amplify it.

