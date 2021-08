If you didn't know any better, you might think the Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft on something other than a quarterback. Despite adding heralded Clemson product Trevor Lawrence as the future face of the franchise, coach Urban Meyer has refused to name Lawrence the starting signal-caller all offseason. Now, with Jacksonville set to kick off its regular season in just over three weeks, Meyer has revealed when he intends to declare a winner of the team's QB "competition."