Bitcoin hashrate triples since June 28 in recovery from China syndrome

On Wednesday, Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty has just jumped once again, for the third time in a row, forming a new increase streak, as previously discussed. Bitcoin mining difficulty, or the measure of how hard it is to compete for mining rewards, jumped by 13.24%, reaching 17.6 T. This is the highest increase since May this year, and a significant jump from the 15.56 T, reached during the previous adjustment two weeks ago. It's also notable when compared to the 13.67 T level it had seen during the last drop, in mid-July.