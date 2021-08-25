Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin hashrate triples since June 28 in recovery from China syndrome

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

BTC hashrate – CryptoQuant. The recovery of the BTC hashrate means that the network is much more secure and harder to attack. The average Bitcoin hashrate — the amount of computing power in the network — hit an all-time high of 197.6 EH/s on May 13 according to Bitinfocharts. Over the six weeks or so that followed, it slumped by more than 65% as mining rigs across China were powered down for the “great miner migration”.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Syndrome#Bitcoin Network#Bitcoin Hashrate#Exahashes#Cryptoquant#Bitinfocharts#Cambridge University#Riot Blockchain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketscodelist.biz

Why Cardano AVA is catching up with Bitcoin and Ethereum

The lesser-known cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) appeared out of nowhere and has become the third largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum after a recent surge in price as blockchain fans seek more climate-friendly options. According to the crypto website CoinMarketCap, Cardano’s price has risen more than 36 percent in the past...
Retailhoustonmirror.com

Stock markets in Japan and Australia gain ground, Chinese bourses flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia crept higher on Monday, while Chinese markets were flat. Retail sales in Japan climbed for a fifth month in a row last month, and in advance of forecasts. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 148.15 points or 0.54 percent to 27,789.29. The Australian...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Dogecoin, Ethereum, and XRP Dropped Today

First, the SEC took aim at fraud in the cryptocurrency market. Then, one federal reserve bank president blasted it as "95% fraud, hype, noise and confusion." Now, President Biden's new treasury secretary may want to sweep all cryptocurrencies away and replace them with a "central bank digital currency." What happened.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum Displaying Encouraging Signs Amid Crypto Market Pullback: Santiment

As the overall crypto market continues to retreat, Ethereum (ETH) is displaying some “encouraging” metrics, says the blockchain analytics firm Santiment. The second-largest crypto asset by market cap is trading at $3,106.75 at time of writing, down more than 7% from a recent high of $3,346 on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

DeFi Regulation Could Hit Prices of Hottest Ethereum Tokens: eToro CEO

While the entire appeal of the DeFi (decentralized finance) space is the ideal of projects and protocols with no one company or person in charge, which adherents say should make them harder to regulate than centralized businesses like Coinbase, there is a sense that regulation is coming to the space nonetheless.
Stocksetftrends.com

KWEB in Stunning Recovery as It Takes Top China ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) took the China regulatory punches and then just kept going in a recent meteoric rise through the markets. KWEB has become the largest China ETF in the U.S., adding $181 billion in inflows on Tuesday, reported Bloomberg. KWEB has been one of the...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises, Extending Recovery After China Crackdown

Mining difficulty is a key element of the Bitcoin blockchain’s built-in self-stabilizing mechanisms. When more crypto miners are operating on the network, blocks tend to be discovered or mined more quickly. As miners drop off the network, they are found less frequently. To compensate, the blockchain’s programming automatically adjusts periodically to ensure that data blocks continue to get mined on average every 10 minutes or so. This process was hard-coded into the Bitcoin blockchain’s original programming when the network was launched over a decade ago.
Marketsambcrypto.com

This is how treasuries have responded to Bitcoin’s recovery

The institutional interest associated with Bitcoin has been seeing a massive influx since the end of 2020. Over the past few months, several major companies have launched their own Bitcoin treasuries. What’s more, they have initiated regular accumulation of digital assets, some more than others. However, during the May blowout,...
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin Stages Sudden Recovery as Funding Turns Positive

Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency, has spiked by nearly 2.5 percent within an hour. It is currently trading at $48,454 on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency has recovered from an intraday drop to $47,100 that seemed to spell trouble for bulls after a multi-week winning streak. Bybt shows that $35.08 million...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC) Update: Bitcoin Remains Vulnerable ahead of Jackson Hole

US Dollar (USD) weakness may support demand for major cryptocurrency and potential amendments in infrastructure bill. Bitcoin (BTC) prices have regained confidence above $48,000 after a minor setback from the key psychological level of $50,000, which continues to hold as resistance for the imminent move. With the US Jackson Hole...
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Takes Another Large Step Up, As Miners Reposition

On Wednesday, Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty has just jumped once again, for the third time in a row, forming a new increase streak, as previously discussed. Bitcoin mining difficulty, or the measure of how hard it is to compete for mining rewards, jumped by 13.24%, reaching 17.6 T. This is the highest increase since May this year, and a significant jump from the 15.56 T, reached during the previous adjustment two weeks ago. It's also notable when compared to the 13.67 T level it had seen during the last drop, in mid-July.
Currenciesu.today

Bitcoin Holdings Reach October 2020 Levels While Hashrate Recovers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Coinbase and Circle Shift Reserves for the World’s Second-Largest Stablecoin – USDC

A big change is underway for the world’s second-largest stablecoin. USD Coin (USDC), launched by Coinbase and Circle, will not be backed by US dollars only. Coinbase president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi says all of the company’s USDC reserves will be backed by a combination of cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury bonds, starting next month.
Currenciescodelist.biz

Bitcoin, thanks to Coinbase and PayPal, for the first time since May again over 50,000 dollars – 23.08.21

Bitcoin, Ether and Co are still on the upswing. In addition to the recent announcement of further commitments by the US crypto trading platform Coinbase, it is the payment service PayPal that is generating new price fantasies among investors at the beginning of the week. However, investors are still fighting for the third largest crypto currency Cardano (ADA). From Timo Emden.
MarketsCoinDesk

Citi to Trade Bitcoin Futures?

Surveys and reports detailing expected institutional adoption. Bitcoin news from Michael Saylor, Blockstream and Substack. Recent reports from Deloitte and Nickel Digital help set institutional and general public adoption expectations. Of 23 asset managers surveyed by Nickel Digital, more than half expected to increase crypto asset exposure by 2023, and a quarter to increase dramatically. Citigroup is one such investment company toying with BTC as the firm says it will trade bitcoin futures on the CME.

Comments / 0

Community Policy