Plastic pollution is an issue that transcends national boundaries, as one of today’s most pressing global environmental challenges directly threatening sustainable development. Around the world, one million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every minute, and 5 trillion single-use plastic bags are thrown away each year. Approximately 70 per cent of all plastics produced to date is now waste and only 9 per cent of this has been recycled. Projections indicate that by 2025 the ocean will contain one tonne of plastic for every three tonnes of fish, and by 2050, there may be more plastic in the ocean than fish, by volume.