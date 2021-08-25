Cancel
'Short Memory': Campbell Wants Lions to Be Like Michael Jordan

By John Maakaron
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked on Tuesday about the big play cornerback Jeff Okudah gave up against Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson.

“One of the things I wrote in my notes, ‘The kid came back.’ That’s important. It’s huge, because those guys have to have a short memory," Campbell said. "Quarterbacks and cornerbacks have to have a short memory, because you know what ... plays are going to happen. You are going to get beat every once in a while."

For Okudah, he demonstrated he could come back after making a crucial error. In fact, he recorded a pass break-up in the end zone on a subsequent play.

"I think the more you play, the higher your football IQ gets. You learn when to take calculated risks," Okudah explained on Tuesday after practice. "That was one of those moments where I felt like it was really self-inflicted. I learned a lot from it, and I think it'll make me a better player going forward."

Campbell commented, "For him (Jeff Okudah) to come back, he made a hell of a tackle there at the end, which you are talking about, and then that break-up in the end zone. I thought that was a heck of a job coming back."

Inside Allen Park: Tensions Boil Over as Team Brawls at Practice

Entire Detroit Lions team fights at practice on Wednesday.

'Make Plays': Expectations for Lions' Wide Receivers Discussed

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reviews his expectations for the wide receivers on the Detroit Lions' roster.

Da'Shawn Hand Injury 'More Than We Thought It Would Be'

The Detroit Lions may start the 2021 season without defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.

The Lions' coaching staff has been keenly aware of offsetting the negativity that has followed Okudah's error.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn pointed out that Okudah has made plays all throughout training camp, and Campbell observed that the second-year cornerback did not get down on himself after committing the error.

