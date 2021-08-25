Tokyo 2020: does the Paralympics empower disabled people?
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are being used as a catalyst for a new global campaign aimed at removing discrimination faced by disabled people. Entitled We the 15, this new effort has been launched by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the International Disability Alliance along with a host of other sports, human rights and business organisations. The goal is to create more opportunities - and greater accessibility - for people with impairments.www.dallassun.com
