The Ethereum price prediction is getting ready to trade above the resistance level of $3300 as the entire market moves sideways. ETH/USD is currently recovering above $3200 and it is likely to climb back above the resistance level of $3300 soon. Ethereum has been trading bullishly for the past few weeks and the coin is now struggling to stay above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. The monthly high remains at $3330 while the nearest support level for the current trading is located at $2900 in the short term.