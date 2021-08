After another abysmal 1-5 road trip that saw the Rockies get outscored 28-11 (including two shutouts), the team returns to the safe confines of Coors Field for three-game sets against the San Diego Padres (67-53) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-81). The Padres come into town first, and they are coming off of a four-game set against the Snakes in the Desert where they lost three of four, were outscored 24-13, and were no-hit by a pitcher making his first MLB start.