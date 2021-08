We're well into Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite, and the Epic Games battle royale has managed to weave an impressive array of characters into its fold. One key crossover in this season has been with Rick and Morty, as the Adult Swim animated series inspired a number of cosmetic items as part of the Fortnite Battle Pass. Players can already unlock a skin based on Rick Sanchez — but now, it looks like his other titular companion will be joining him. A new tweet from Fortnite leaker @HYPEXRick reveals that a Rick and Morty skin for Morty will be making its way to the game.