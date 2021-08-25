Cancel
Art of Rally: "Group B" and "Barely Keeping it Together" Achievement Guide

By Gavin Burtt
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most achievements require skillful play to unlock, Art of Rally’s “Group B” and “Barely Keeping it Together” achievement are quite the opposite. These two, respectively, require you to complete a race on fire, and complete a race with a near-totaled car. This means that you are going to have to beat your car up a fair amount before you cross the finish line, without destroying it, but luckily, you don’t have to win this race. This guide will show you how to unlock the two achievements simultaneously, earning you 55 Gamerscore combined.

