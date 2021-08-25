Cancel
Boycotting Commemoration Of The Infamous Durban Conference

By Editorial Board
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

We applaud President Biden for ordering a U.S. boycott of the upcoming UN commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the infamous Durban Conference. While presidents George W. Bush and Obama ordered similar actions when such commemorations were scheduled in the past (none coincided with the Trump presidency), continuing that tradition is obviously vital now with anti-Semitism spiking around the world. By our count, eleven countries are opting out of the September 22 Durban event. They include the United States, Israel, Canada, Australia, Germany, the UK, Hungary, Austria, Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

