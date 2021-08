Annie Moretti gave me and my family a first-hand glimpse of what it means to raise the best mussels in Maine and possibly the country. I didn't know much about mussels. I had heard about Bangs Island Mussels. I knew they were from Maine...and that was the extent of it. But Annie is an Uncle Nicky fan and offered to take the fam out to tour the islands and see the mussel 'rafts'. So, all eleven of us packed onto a boat and headed out. Another boat was loaded with employees. They often treat their hard-working staff with some fun time off together. They are all a big family, and for a few hours - we were family too!