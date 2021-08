With his role in Nia DaCosta's Candyman hitting theaters, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been doing the press rounds, and that inevitably has led to some talk about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Matrix Resurrections, both long-awaited follow-ups to huge movies in which Mateen has reportedly key roles. Little solid information is known about either of the two movies, but Mateen -- who also played Doctor Manhattan in HBO's reinvention of the Watchmen mythology -- is deftly managing the series of questions that come out about each, right down to pretending he has cell phone problems when asked about his role in The Matrix Resurrections during a recent interview.