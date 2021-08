This editorial was written by the Baltimore Sun Editorial. One of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s more ill-considered choices on environmental protection in recent years was his decision in 2020 to veto legislation banning the use of chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to childhood brain damage. A compromise was eventually reached: The Maryland Department of Agriculture banned general use of chlorpyrifos, with limited exceptions, through regulations implemented at the beginning of this year (Maryland General Assembly leadership having made clear that they’ll impose their own moratorium legislatively if the agency weakens their approach). The Aug. 18 announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that it is banning the use of the chemical on food nationwide shows how wrong Maryland was to be timid. EPA Administrator Michael Regan called it an “overdue step to protect public health.” We agree completely.