Morning Briefing: Two remain in the race for St. Pete mayor, a school mourns the death of a teacher and Tampa to announce vaccine mandate for workers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Morning sunshine will allow the day to heat up quicker, with a southeast wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph. More thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. These storms will produce locally heavy rain, so be sure to check Klystron 9 before heading out.www.baynews9.com
Comments / 0