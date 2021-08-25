Cancel
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE’s SSP Students Off To A Positive Start This Fall Semester

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE - Patrick Carney, of Granite City, a biochemistry major, started fall semester at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville realizing that many in the campus community want to see him and other students succeed. Lucia Gomez, of Rockford, who is undecided about her major, began her SIUE classes with an understanding of the importance of time management. Jaylen Williams, of Belleville, a business management major, was happy to commence his higher education career, because he was not clueless about college and the process.

