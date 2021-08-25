Athletics-Czech runner dies in Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc race

FALMOUTH (CBS) – The Falmouth Road Race returned Sunday with a field of nearly 8,000 runners and an Olympic Bronze medalist. U.S. Olympic Women’s Marathon Bronze medalist Molly Seidel was the official starter for the 7-mile race, which was not held last year because of the pandemic. Ben Flanagan of Canada won the men’s race in 32 minutes and 16 seconds. Kenyan Edna Kiplagat won the women’s division in 36:52. Kiplagat has previously won the Boston, London and New York City Marathons. Hermin Garic and Emeilia Perry won the wheelchair divisions. Seidel jumped in the race as its very last runner to raise money for charity. For every runner that she passed on the course, the Falmouth Road Race donated $1 to Tommy’s Place, a vacation home in Falmouth for kids fighting cancer. She passed 4,761 runners and race organizers doubled it for a donation of $9,522. Tim O’Connell, the founder of Tommy’s Place, pledged a dollar-for-dollar match, bringing the grand total to $19,044. Nearly 8,000 runners ran the 2021 Falmouth Road Race on August 15. (Image credit: Ryan Webber/ASICS Falmouth Road Race) To find complete results, click here.