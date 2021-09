Tickets for the Battle at the Big House football game on Thursday, August 26th at 12pm between your Lapeer Lightning and Grand Rapid Catholic Central Cougars are now on sale at Lapeer High School’s athletic office. Tickets are $10, which gets you into all three games scheduled for August 26th. Battle at the Big House T-shirts are also available for $10 in the athletic office. Fans attending the game will need to park in the Pioneer High School parking lot, adjacent to Michigan Stadium. Parking is $10 by debit/credit card only. NO CASH, please. Concessions in the stadium will be by debit/credit card only too. We look forward to seeing everyone there.