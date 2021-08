Gunmen attacked Nigeria's elite military academy on Tuesday, killing two officers and kidnapping another in a brazen assault on a symbol of the armed forces. The raid on the Nigerian Defence Academy, the country's main officer training school, is a major blow for a military already struggling with a jihadist insurgency and heavily-armed criminal gangs. "The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen," said Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira, spokesman for the academy in the northwestern state of Kaduna. "We lost two personnel and one was abducted."