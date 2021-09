NEXT WEEK I will be back in my classroom welcoming a new batch of sixth graders to the new school year. In some ways, this end of summer period reminds me of the uncertainty and anxiety of last summer, but this time things are different. I have a swirling knot of sometimes contradictory emotions about this return to school — anxiety for myself and my students’ wellbeing in a time marked by the Delta variant, relief that school will be back full time and students won’t be isolated at home as many of them were in 2020, and an acceptance that things will be unpredictable. Here are some of the things weighing on my mind as I set up my classroom.