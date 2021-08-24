Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

John 'Doug' Thompson

thegazette.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn "Doug" Thompson, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids with full military honors.

