Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Police Identity Victim of August 23 Shooting

By Jacob Coats
News/Talk KFYO
 4 days ago
The identity of the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in Central Lubbock on Monday, August 23, has been publicly released. The Lubbock Police Department received a shots fired call at 9:08 p.m. and responded to the 3600 block of 26th Street, essentially 26th and Knoxville Avenue. On arrival, officers located a male, now identified as 42 year-old Brandon Lee Griego, in the yard of a home in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO has the best news coverage for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

