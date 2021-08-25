Lubbock Police Identity Victim of August 23 Shooting
The identity of the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in Central Lubbock on Monday, August 23, has been publicly released. The Lubbock Police Department received a shots fired call at 9:08 p.m. and responded to the 3600 block of 26th Street, essentially 26th and Knoxville Avenue. On arrival, officers located a male, now identified as 42 year-old Brandon Lee Griego, in the yard of a home in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.kfyo.com
