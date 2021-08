Fall is growing near and summer will be gone before we know it, why not take advantage of the summertime we have left and do a little glamping?. If you're unfamiliar with glamping it basically glam camping. So camping, but with more amenities such as a bathroom, bed, even your own personal shower. There are these incredible tents that you can rent in the state that will give you a nice well-rounded experience of camping...with the comforts of a nice hotel. The best part is they are just a short road trip away.