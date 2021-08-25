Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Re: TNET: WATCH: Tuesday Clemson post-practice interviews

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Is it just me, or do our players speak with more intelligence than the people asking questions (@davidhood excepted, of course)?. Watching and listening to these two football players/students from Clemson University was very rewarding. These two men have gone thru trials, especially Justin, and are great representatives of the university. Proud to be an IPTAY member and Clemson University supporter and fan. All praise to God and blessed to have a coaching staff and school administration that we have.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Tnet#American Football#Tnet#Iptay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
Video GamesPosted by
CNN

China bans kids from playing online video games during the week

Hong Kong/Beijing (CNN Business) — China has barred online gamers under the age of 18 from playing on weekdays and limited their play to just three hours most weekends, marking a significant escalation of restrictions on the country's massive gaming industry. Starting this week, minors will be allowed only an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy