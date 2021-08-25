Re: TNET: WATCH: Tuesday Clemson post-practice interviews

Is it just me, or do our players speak with more intelligence than the people asking questions (@davidhood excepted, of course)?. Watching and listening to these two football players/students from Clemson University was very rewarding. These two men have gone thru trials, especially Justin, and are great representatives of the university. Proud to be an IPTAY member and Clemson University supporter and fan. All praise to God and blessed to have a coaching staff and school administration that we have.