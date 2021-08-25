Eagles Resume ‘Hotel California’ Tour at Madison Square Garden

In the early '90s, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were between two worlds. Petty himself was fresh off the success of his debut solo album, Full Moon Fever, but only a few years away from his most poignant songwriting period, which would yield much of the material included on Wildflowers. Somewhere in the middle, there was 1991's Into the Great Wide Open, the band's eighth studio LP, for which Petty reunited with the Heartbreakers but brought along his Full Moon Fever producer Jeff Lynne. That decision initially put off the Heartbreakers, but the success of singles like "Learning to Fly" made it a bit easier to look past.