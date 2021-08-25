Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, TX

The Most Expensive Home in Flint Includes a 10 Car Garage

By Billy Jenkins
Posted by 
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first picture I saw of the most expensive home for sale in Flint, I thought it looked like a modern day castle. While it doesn't have a drawbridge or large pillars, the brick and large home itself just has that look to it. Everyone has their own definition of beautiful, but to me this home is absolutely gorgeous. The brick looks stunning, every detail of this home looks fantastic. Which is why it is currently the most expensive home and property for sale in Flint with the price tag of $3.2 million dollars.

classicrock961.com

Comments / 4

Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Flint, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Day#If I Was#County Road#The Brick#The Most Expensive Home#Flint Includes#Charming Country Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Longview, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

List of Fantastic Mexican Restaurants found in Longview

If you're anything like me and my wife we could eat Mexican food everyday and not get tired of it. Especially when the meal begins with a large bowl of chips and freshly made salsa. But there are so many different Mexican restaurants and everyone has their own favorite. While there are quite a few to choose from the discussion around the best Mexican restaurant popped up on Facebook and I had to share the answers with you.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

A Train In Texas Plows Through A Windmill Blade That Was Straddling The Railroad Crossing

Remember back in drivers education, you were taught to not never stop on railroad tracks? Well, here's video of why you need to remember that. Sunday evening in Luling, TX (east of San Antonio) a train had a violent collision with a windmill blade for a wind turbine. According to KXAN, there were no injuries reported, but it looks to be total loss for the wind turbine blade though.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Dr. Pepper Fans Will Appreciate the Most Expensive Airbnb in Texas

When I first saw photos of 'The Dr. Pepper House' in Waco I thought it was nice but I didn't understand why it claimed the title of the most expensive Airbnb in Texas. The home is beautiful and in a pretty good location in Waco. But why on earth would someone pay $2,000 per night, plus cleaning and service fees, and taxes to stay there? For a two night stay the total would be $5,405.00. But the reason why they can ask so much is because people love Dr. Pepper and the founder of the delicious beverage actually created this home back in 1885.

Comments / 4

Community Policy