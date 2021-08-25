The Most Expensive Home in Flint Includes a 10 Car Garage

When I first saw photos of 'The Dr. Pepper House' in Waco I thought it was nice but I didn't understand why it claimed the title of the most expensive Airbnb in Texas. The home is beautiful and in a pretty good location in Waco. But why on earth would someone pay $2,000 per night, plus cleaning and service fees, and taxes to stay there? For a two night stay the total would be $5,405.00. But the reason why they can ask so much is because people love Dr. Pepper and the founder of the delicious beverage actually created this home back in 1885.