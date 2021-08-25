Dorothy Parker's Journey Home To New York City Is Finally Over

When I sat down to read Kat Chow's debut memoir Seeing Ghosts, I expected a meditation on what it means to live a life shot through with grief. After all, the central ghost the title refers to is Chow's mother, who died less than two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer in 2004, when Chow was 13. I have read so many grief memoirs over the years, looking for reflections of my sorrow in others' reckoning with immense loss. My mother died of cancer when I was 12. Two years later, my father died of cancer, too. Their deaths cleaved my life in two, and in the after, grief always hovers overhead.