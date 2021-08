In case you haven't been paying attention, Cadillac has made it clear that every vehicle it builds and sells will be fully electric-powered by 2030. So you can imagine how big of a deal its first-ever EV, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, is for the marque. The Lyriq is singing a different styling tune than the rest of its internal-combustion powered brethren, one the rest of the Cadillac lineup will be taking more than a few cues—no, not that CUE—from in the future.