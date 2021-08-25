Cancel
Harry Kane confirms he will stay at Tottenham this season

By Soccerlens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer and Manchester City have been tipped as a potential destination. Apparently, Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is not keen on selling the 28-year-old England international anytime soon and the player has now accepted that he will have to continue at the London club this season.

