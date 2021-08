Have you or a loved one gotten text messages like these? Scammers are using the recent surge in online shopping and home deliveries to try to trick people into sharing information they can use to rob from you or steal your identity. Following the link would likely take you to a bogus webpage where you’d be told to enter your credit card number to verify your order status. Don’t fall for it. Delete and move on. Learn more about scams that target older adults: www.aging.ohio.gov/scams.