Security Fences Up Around Minnesota Capitol For Planned Protests

(Saint Paul, MN) -- Security is increased at the Minnesota State Capitol in response to protests with thousands of attendees expected. The fence is back up and the Capitol building will be temporarily closed to public activities. The Department of Administration said the Minnesota State Patrol requested the short-term closure "to protect the public and those working at the Capitol in anticipation of large demonstrations this week." Oil pipeline opponents gather outside the Capitol today (Wednesday) to call for the cancellation of the Enbridge Line 3 project. There's a mask mandate protest and a voting rights march planned for Saturday in Saint Paul.