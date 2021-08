Communication has not been a point of weakness in Nick Saban’s coaching tenure at Alabama. His message to his team always comes across loud and clear – particularly loud. The Crimson Tide coach, who enters his 15th season with the Crimson Tide, has been known to go off on a rant or two each season during press conferences, or on the field with sideline reporters (see Maria Taylor), and even on his own radio show talking about the debate team and smack talk.